Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

