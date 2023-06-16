Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Financial Review

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million 1.21 -$424.78 million ($0.71) -0.58 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nutex Health and Green Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutex Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 634.57%. Given Nutex Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -235.02% -21.65% -9.28% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nutex Health beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. The Population Health Management segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment leases land and hospital building. It also provides healthcare and facility management services; and healthcare billing, coding, and collection services. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. engages in the provision of sustainability investing. It looks for tech companies with leaders that offer solutions to improve the productive use of natural resources and reduce or eliminate negative ecological impact. The company was founded on January 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

