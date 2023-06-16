Greenhaven Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817,333 shares during the quarter. Avnet makes up 2.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 3.46% of Avnet worth $142,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after purchasing an additional 458,855 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. 90,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

