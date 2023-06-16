Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Up 54.6% in May

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Greenidge Generation by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

Shares of GREE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.60). Greenidge Generation had a negative return on equity of 246.82% and a negative net margin of 303.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

