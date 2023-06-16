GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 671,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 10,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

