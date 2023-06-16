Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GWAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 12,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,434. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 374.07% and a negative net margin of 102.40%.
Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions
Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenwave Technology Solutions (GWAV)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.