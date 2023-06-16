Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 12,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,434. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 374.07% and a negative net margin of 102.40%.

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWAV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

