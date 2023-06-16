GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 6.69 and last traded at 6.61. Approximately 10,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 141,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.37.

GRI Bio Stock Down 7.4 %

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a development stage biotech company, develops Natural Killer T (NKT) cell-based therapies for liver disease and autoimmunity. Its program includes GRI-0621, an inhibitor of type 1 NKT cells that develops as an oral therapeutic for liver disease. GRI Bio, Inc was formerly know as Glycoregimmune, Inc GRI Bio, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in La Jolla, California.

