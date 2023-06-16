GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 126,970 shares changing hands.
GrowLife Stock Down 5.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
GrowLife Company Profile
GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.
