Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in May

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 2,136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of GBOOF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

