Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.04

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 1720033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 254,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,769,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,897,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 176,666 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $3,162,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $2,114,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

