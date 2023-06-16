GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.65) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.14) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.69).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,383.60 ($17.31) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.53). The firm has a market cap of £56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,736.24). In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,736.24). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,760.51). Insiders purchased 2,318 shares of company stock worth $3,262,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

