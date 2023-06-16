Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNTA. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNTA stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $517.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Insider Activity

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821 in the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,032 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 125,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.