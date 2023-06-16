Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 336.27 ($4.21).

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 375 ($4.69) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 350 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.48) to GBX 344 ($4.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

LON:HLN opened at GBX 321.10 ($4.02) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 326.35. The company has a market cap of £29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.17 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.48).

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.