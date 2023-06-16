Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of HOG opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

