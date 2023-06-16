Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Trading Down 3.1%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $13.34. 389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

