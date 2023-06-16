HC Wainwright Boosts ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $21.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMGN. Barclays increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,031,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 820,722 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 878,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 852,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.