Head-To-Head Comparison: Mondee (MOND) and Its Peers

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mondee to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mondee and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $159.35 million -$90.24 million -7.10 Mondee Competitors $4.11 billion $285.38 million -1.95

Profitability

Mondee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mondee. Mondee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Mondee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34% Mondee Competitors -2,002.14% 11.60% -1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mondee and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mondee Competitors 90 873 1755 31 2.63

Mondee presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.84%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Mondee competitors beat Mondee on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.

