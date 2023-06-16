Head to Head Survey: AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AMTD Digital and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $204.86 million 5.93 $27.51 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $206.15 million 0.87 $43.84 million $2.10 3.67

This table compares AMTD Digital and Medallion Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 22.51% 13.44% 2.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats AMTD Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Medallion Financial

Acts as Private Equity Fund

