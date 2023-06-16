Head-To-Head Survey: Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Equitable has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $14.02 billion 0.68 $1.21 billion $3.40 7.86 Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.38 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Equitable and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equitable and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 3 5 0 2.63 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equitable currently has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.29%. Given Equitable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equitable is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Summary

Equitable beats Tingo Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income. The Group Retirement segment offers tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment provides investment management, research and related services. The Protection Solutions segment focuses on life insurance products on attractive protection segments such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance and employee benefits business on small and medium-sized businesses. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

