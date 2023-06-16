Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.