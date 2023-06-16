Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises 2.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

