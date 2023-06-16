Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.09 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $23.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00043768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.4006 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04214222 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $30,108,790.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.