Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as low as C$1.24. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 42,250 shares traded.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of C$19.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.