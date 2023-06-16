Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $252.61

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.61 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 250.50 ($3.13). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.15), with a volume of 225,571 shares trading hands.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £400.58 million, a PE ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Henderson Far East Income

About Henderson Far East Income

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Ronald Gould purchased 4,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,412.41). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

