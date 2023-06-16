Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Sells $835,213.02 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.79 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

