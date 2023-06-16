Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Trimmed by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $109,932,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,678,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 294,867 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

