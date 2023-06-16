HI (HI) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $159,864.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00425039 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $189,337.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

