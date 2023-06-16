Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Price Tops $3.49 on Top Exchanges

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc launched on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

