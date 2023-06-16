Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) SVP Ling An-Heid Sells 46,444 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.1 %

HI opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,115,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,490,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

