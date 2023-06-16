Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.04 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

