Hop Protocol Trading 29% Lower Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $209,356.01 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

