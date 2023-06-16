Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.85

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 186607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

