Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.
Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.
