Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,126 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of HYFM opened at $0.93 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Hydrofarm Holdings Group

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 35,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,784,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.