ICON (ICX) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. ICON has a market capitalization of $185.01 million and approximately $26.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,569,889 coins and its circulating supply is 959,583,080 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,490,680.8653454 with 959,490,681.7094774 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18129891 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $22,349,285.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

