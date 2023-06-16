ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells $5,660,100.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $188.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average of $173.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4,680.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 24,085.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 172,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Stories

