IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IDBA remained flat at $5.23 during trading on Friday. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 749.33% and a negative return on equity of 166.15%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

