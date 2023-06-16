IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Announces Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.
IDW Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IDWM opened at $0.52 on Friday. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.
IDW Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDW Media (IDWM)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.