IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Announces Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDWM opened at $0.52 on Friday. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

