IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Issues Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.
IDW Media Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of IDWM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
IDW Media Company Profile
