IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter.
IDW Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDWM opened at $0.52 on Friday. IDW Media has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.
About IDW Media
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDW Media (IDWM)
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.