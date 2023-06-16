IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 14.40%.

IDW Media Stock Down 3.5 %

IDWM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

