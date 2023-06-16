IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%.
Shares of IDWM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
