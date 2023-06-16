IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.
IDW Media Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of IDWM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. IDW Media has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
IDW Media Company Profile
