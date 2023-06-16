Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $246.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.46 and a 200-day moving average of $230.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

