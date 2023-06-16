IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 252,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

