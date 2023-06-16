ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $21.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.