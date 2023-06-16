IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Down 43.8% in May

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 137,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IN8bio Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 300,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,770. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INAB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

