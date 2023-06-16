Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 165,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 393,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INBX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inhibrx by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

