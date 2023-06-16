Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 165,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 393,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INBX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inhibrx by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

