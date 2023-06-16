Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Buys $227,586.21 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 7,586,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $227,586.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,871,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,153.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.5 %

UNOV stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 98.1% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

