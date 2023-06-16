Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Buys $227,586.21 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 7,586,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $227,586.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,871,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,153.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.5 %

UNOV stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 98.1% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.