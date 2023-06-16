Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

